Palace condoles with Catholic faithful on passing of Cardinal Vidal

MALACANANG joined the Catholic faithful in mourning the passing of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

“The Palace condoles with the Cebu faithful on the demise of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal this morning,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Wednesday.

Abella said that President Rodrigo Duterte and Cardinal Vidal “had a friendly, cordial relationship.”

“The good Cardinal paid a courtesy call to Malacanan shortly after PRRD (Duterte) assumed office and assured the Chief Executive of his fervent prayers for him and his administration,” he said.

“We are thankful for the kind bishop’s pastoral role of the Catholic faithful,” the Palace official added.

Vidal, one of the country’s most influential Catholic Church leaders, had been confined at the Perpetual Succor Hospital in Cebu City since Wednesday due to complications from pneumonia.

He passed away in the intensive care unit at 7.28 a.m., Monsignor Joseph Tan, spokesman of the Cebu archdiocese, said.

Vidal served as archbishop of Cebu for nearly three decades before he retired in 2011.