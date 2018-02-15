Palace condoles with victims of Florida shooting

MALACANANG on Thursday extended condolences to the families and victims of the mass shooting in a Florida high school where at least 17 people died.

“May we first offer a moment of silence for the victims of mass shooting that occurred in Florida,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a press conference.

“We’d like to reiterate that violence has no place in the society. We condole with the families and friends of victims,” he added.

In a report by CNN, a former student armed with an AR-15 high-powered assault rifle barged into the school and opened fire on teachers and students on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 19-year old Nikolas Cruz, killed at least 17 and injured an unconfirmed number of persons, according to the report.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said there were no reports of any Filipino being among the casualties in the deadly shooting.

CATHERINE VALENTE