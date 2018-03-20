Palace congratulates Putin on poll win

Malacañang congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin for his election victory on Sunday.

Putin, who has dominated the political landscape for 18 years, won his fourth term by a wide margin on Sunday.

“We can only congratulate him because we don’t meddle in the affairs of other states,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a news conference in Camarines Sur on Monday.

Roque issued the statement as the Philippines and Russia continued to enhance relations under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

In May this year, Duterte went on an official visit to Russia but had to cut short his trip amid clashes in Marawi City between government forces and Islamic State-linked terror groups.

Duterte met his “favorite hero” Putin during his short visit to Moscow.

“We discussed everything. I said, I come here not really to ask for anything, but I ask that we be friends and allow me to do trade and commerce via your country, in the eastern side of Europe,” Duterte had said.