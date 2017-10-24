Palace declares Nov 13-15 non-working days

MALACAÑANG has declared November 13 to 15 as special non-working days in the National Capital Region (NCR), Bulacan and Pampanga because of the holding of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and Related Meetings, which is being hosted by the Philippines this year.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea made the declaration by authority of President Rodrigo Duterte in Proclamation 332, which was made public on Monday.

“Various activities directly connected with the 31st Asean Summit and Related Meetings, to be attended by Asean Leaders and Asean Dialogue Partners, will be held in the NCR and Clark Field, Pampanga,” Duterte said in his proclamation.

“The Asean 2017 National Organizing Council has recommended that 13-15 November 2017 be declared as special (non-working) days in the NCR and the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga, as these areas will be directly affected by the said activities,” he added.

Mayors from Metro Manila had earlier agreed to suspend classes in all levels on November 16 and 17.|

The 31st Asean Summit and Related Meetings are scheduled to take place from November 10 to 14 in Clark, Pampanga and the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

More than 20 world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, are expected to attend the international gathering.