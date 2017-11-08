Palace declares Nov. 8 non-working day in Tacloban

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared November 8, a non-working day in Tacloban, Leyte for the fourth year commemoration of the devastation of super typhoon “Yolanda” (international name: Haiyan). Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by authority of the President, signed Proclamation 348 meant to commemorate those who perished in the onslaught there of Yolanda. “The city of Tacloban will commemorate the persons who perished and survived super typhoon Yolanda, and highlight the resilience of its people,” Duterte said in the proclamation. Tacloban was among the worst-hit areas when Yolanda swept through the central islands on November 8, 2013. Duterte, who expressed dissatisfaction on the slow pace of the ongoing rehabilitation works, has promised to fast-track the rebuilding of Yolanda-hit areas. He assigned two of his most trusted officials at the helm of such efforts – Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. and Presidential Assistant Wendel Avisado. In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque reiterated the Duterte government’s commitment to rebuild communities in areas affected by the typhoon. Roque urged the people “to stand united and exhibit the strong and resilient Filipino spirit” as the nation remembers the ‘Yolanda’ onslaught.