Palace defends Cabinet officials’ sex jokes

The use of words with sexual undertones by Palace officials Martin Andanar and Salvador Panelo were meant to relate with people, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said on Thursday.

Abella was responding to the controversy stirred by Palace Communications chief Andanar who claimed that critics of President Rodrigo Duterte were “kulang sa iyot” (starved of sex), and Presidential Legal Counsel Panelo who said in an interview that he was “better in bed” as he f***s like an 18-year-old.

“We need to be able to see [that these comments were made]in the light of these officials trying to…attempting to relay it in a more personal manner with the intended audience. I suppose the levels of acceptance

are…[they]differ. And, you know, the cultural landscape continues to evolve,” Abella said when asked if such demeanor was acceptable for Palace officials.

“So if you’re asking what is acceptable, then you know, it all depends on what kinds of standards you’re asking. I’m not the judge of the acceptability regarding that matter,” Abella added.

Andanar made the comment before an audience of overseas Filipino workers in London, and Panelo in an interview with a foreign female journalist.

“The contested words were actually done after the formal interview (with Panelo) was done. In other words, this was not intended level of discourse,” Abella said.