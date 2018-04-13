Palace defends constitutional consultative committee

MALACANANG on Friday defended the constitutional consultative committee President Rodrigo Duterte created to review the 1987 Constitution, reiterating that it is relevant.

“Con-com inputs [are]relevant to party in control of Congress that will make specific proposals to revise the Constitution,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in a statement after former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay said in a forum at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) that the committee has “no constitutional value.”

“[The inputs] should be highly persuasive to members of the President’s party in Congress since it is the Party Chairman who created it,” Roque added.

In early 2018, Duterte created the commission to review the 1987 Charter and propose amendments that would pave the way for a shift to federalism from the current presidential form of government.

Former Chief Justice Reynato Puno heads the commission.

On Wednesday, Duterte appointed retired Navy commodore Rex Cambronero Robles and lawyer Jose Martin Loon as new members of the panel.

In the forum, Hilbay said that the “Puno study group” did not have constitutional value since Congress may scrap its recommendations.

“The institution that has the power to propose [changes in the]Constitution is the con-con [constitutional convention]and con-ass [constituent assembly]. The ones who will actually draft the actual proposal will be the con-ass or con-con,” Hilbay said.

“This is why no matter how beautifully written by whoever constitutionalist, political scientist or economist, it will not be the final draft because the final draft would be from Congress itself,” Hilbay said.

On Thursday, committee member Antonio Eduardo Nachura, a retired Supreme Court Justice, said that it agreed “in principle” to propose in the draft new Charter the reduction of the term limits for president, vice president, senators and representatives from six years to four years, with one re-election.

If approved, this will be a “return to the 1935 Constitution.”

Nachura also said that under the proposed new Constitution, both the president and vice president must be elected “in tandem.” RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA