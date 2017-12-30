Palace defends Facebook role in 2016 campaign

The Duterte administration has thrown its support behind the use of Facebook as a political tool amid criticisms that the social media giant should be accountable for allowing the publication of “lies” peddled by its users.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the response in connection with the US network’s MSNBC report taking Facebook to task for training campaign teams around the world, including that of President Rodrigo Duterte, on how to maximize the use of Facebook in political campaigns that resulted in Facebook publishing lies peddled by the camps and supporters of the candidates themselves.

The MSNBC cited a Facebook post made by a Duterte supporter showing Pope Francis virtually endorsing Duterte’s bid for the presidency by supposedly saying that Duterte is an honest man. At least 80 percent of Filipinos are Catholic.

The official Facebook page of the 2015 Papal Visit later clarified that the Pope did not make such statement.

Moreover, it has been the practice of the Catholic Church not to endorse candidates during elections.

“The technology exists, and it would have been foolhardy for any political candidate not to tap Facebook as a political campaign tool. Unfortunately for the detractors of the President, he appears to be the best candidate who has utilized Facebook,” Roque said.

“The internet is a physical manifestation of free market play of ideas, and it should be made to flourish. The freedom of expression means freedom of thought and public opinion, which fiscalize[s]governments,” he added.

Under Section 4, Article 3 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, “No law shall be passed abridging the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right of the people to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances.”

President Duterte has appointed at least three personalities with either huge following or who have caused a stir on Facebook because of false claims, if not controversial statements.

Former musical performer Mocha Uson was appointed assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications and Operations (PCOO) Office, while Lorraine Badoy—who caused controversy in March after she told the 27-member European Union “Mag child porn na lang kayo” [Just engage in child porn]—was also appointed as one of the assistant secretaries of the PCOO.

Badoy made the comment in response to a statement of European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malström expressing concern over drug-related killings, efforts to restore the death penalty law and the lowering of the criminal age of responsibility from 15 to nine years old.

Rey Joseph Nieto, on the other hand, was under contract as head of strategic communications for the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs under the Department of Foeign Affairs.

Uson and Nieto have expressed their preference for having former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the vice president.

Marcos is protesting his 2016 election loss to Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo.