Palace delays sacking of presidential appointee

Malacañang on Wednesday held off naming the official who will be fired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said he received a text message advising him to postpone the announcement.

“I was told to hold it at ako naman po bilang abogado (and as a lawyer), I do not mind holding the information until there is something in writing,” Roque said.

He however said the official to be sacked is not from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), whose officials were criticized by Sandra Cam for holding a lavish Christmas party in December.

“I can make the confirmation that the official who I was tasked to announce and belatedly told to hold in abeyance is not from the PCSO,” he said.

Roque said Duterte “holds in high esteem” PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan and Cam.

On Tuesday, Roque said Duterte had decided to fire a high-ranking official, but he did not say what the official did to earn the ire of the President.

He, however, stressed that the President usually fires an appointee due to “loss of trust and confidence.”