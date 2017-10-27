Palace denies hand in drug cartel bagman’s testimony vs Drilon, Roxas

MALACANANG denied on Friday that it was behind the testimony of a drug personality in Iloilo tagging two Liberal Party (LP) stalwarts as a drug protector in his province.

Ricky Serenio, a confessed bagman of the Berya drug cartel, submitted before the La Carlota City prosecutor’s office in Negros Occidental last October 18 an affidavit identifying Sen. Franklin Drilon and former Interior Secretary Manuel Roxas 2nd as protectors of Melvin Odicta Sr.

Odicta Sr., a suspected drug dealer, and his wife were shot dead in August 2016 at the Caticlan Jetty Port in Aklan.

In a statement, Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the LP was only “afraid of its own ghost” after accusing the Duterte administration of being behind Serenio’s claims against the party stalwarts.

“The administration has nothing to do with the testimony of a drug cartel bagman Mr. Ricky Serenio implicating Sen. Franklin Drilon and Former secretary Mar Roxas as to the illegal drug trades in the Visayas,” Abella said.

“The Liberal Party is afraid of its own ghost after conducting several witch hunt investigations against their perceived political enemies when they were in power,” he added.

On Thursday, the LP said the allegations against Drilon and Roxas proved the government’s “all-out attempt to demonize LP” and to “divert attention from pressing issues.”

Instead of “swallowing the words of the so-called bagman and wasting time on this new controversy,” the LP said the Duterte government could better use its time to investigate and find those behind the P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China that slipped past the Bureau of Customs.

On Wednesday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said the Department of Justice was ready to investigate Drilon and Roxas as it would consider Serenio’s affidavit a complaint.

Roxas dismissed the allegations against him as merely “based on hearsay” while Drilon has yet to comment on the issue.

Drilon heads the Senate minority bloc while Roxas ran for president in the May 2016 national elections. CATHERINE S. VALENTE