Palace: Deployment ban to Kuwait holds despite death sentence vs Demafelis’ employers

THE deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait “still holds,” Malacañang said on Monday, despite reports that the two suspects in the murder of Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis had been sentenced to death in the Gulf nation.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the death sentence was not the sole condition to lift the deployment ban to Kuwait but was also hinged on the outcome of the negotiations between the Philippines and Kuwait for an agreement to outline the rights of Filipino domestic workers.

“The agreement . . . that still holds, the ban. The total ban on sending OFWs to Kuwait is still on. But of course, an agreement, a memorandum of understanding is being formulated and hopefully, the state parties will come to terms as to how our OFWs in Kuwait, as well as in other Middle Eastern countries, will be protected. So basically, that will be a solution to this ban, this total ban about sending OFWs to Kuwait,” Guevarra said during a press conference.

“It’s still the agreement between the two countries on the manner of treating our OFWs that will matter, not the matter of the couple being brought to justice,” he added. “I think that is very specific to a particular case. We have to think about the others who are similarly situated.”

Guevarra was reacting to reports that the Kuwaiti court sentenced Demafelis’ employers, Lebanese Nader Essam Assaf and his Syrian wife Mona Hassoun, to die by hanging.

(Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines, Musaed Saleh AM Althwaikh, confirmed reports of the court ruling to him.)

The two were arrested separately in February. Assef is under custody in Lebanon while Hassoun is detained in Syria.

Guevarra said the Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), was now verifying with Kuwait authorities the reported development in Demafelis’ case.

This came about two months since an enraged President Rodrigo Duterte issued a total deployment ban over the death of Demafelis, whose body was found in a freezer in Kuwait earlier this year.

“Well, by this time the President might have heard about that was picked up abroad. And the directive that was given by the President was for the DFA, through the Mission in Kuwait, to find out, to verify whether in fact such an event took place. I’m referring to the sentencing of this couple, who I understand are at large, still at large. They are not in Kuwait,” Guevarra said.

“The President and I suppose the entire Filipino people will be happy to know that that it is true. Syempre, that’s what we want — justice for Demafelis. So let’s hope that in fact, that is true and that the couple will actually be aprehended and brought to the bars of justice,” he added.

Asked how the sentence would be enforced if the reports proved to be correct, Guevarra said, “Well, that really belongs to the realm of Kuwaiti Law.

“So if they have probable some extradition treaty with any country kung saan makikita yung mga hinahanap. Then probably, they’ll avail themselves of such mutual legal assistance or extradition treaties, if possible,” he added.

The Philippines is set to sign an agreement with Kuwait on protecting Filipino workers in that country.

Among the provisions Duterte wanted to be added to the deal for Filipino workers were: adequate sleeping hours, nutritious meals and not just leftovers, rest on holidays, and the right to keep their passports.

Other provisions include workers being allowed to keep cellphones, the prohibition of transfer of workers from one employer to another without their consent or clearance from the overseas labor offices, and banning employers with records of worker abuse from hiring workers. CATHERINE S. VALENTE