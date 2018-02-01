Palace dismisses CBCP warning vs Cha-cha

MALACAÑANG dismissed on Wednesday the Catholic bishops’ warning against a “creeping dictatorship” under President Rodrigo Duterte amid his administration’s push to amend the Constitution through a Constituent Assembly.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Constituent Assembly was one of three constitutional means to introduce amendments to the Charter.

“No such thing (creeping dictatorship under Duterte’s watch) as the Constitution provided for constituent assembly as a mode of amending the Constitution,” Roque told The Manila Times in a text message.

Roque made the statement after the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) expressed concern over moves to let Congress, sitting as a Constituent Assembly, to revise the Constitution.

The CBCP, in a statement, cautioned that “when the move for Charter change becomes self-serving,” such as calls for “no elections” and term extensions, “it is to be expected that citizens would react with suspicion, astonishment and exasperation.”

“In addition, the feeling of a creeping dictatorship is conjured by past experience. Moreover, political dynasties

are really and factually becoming a dominant factor in our country’s political life,” the CBCP said.

But Roque, in a radio interview, said he did not understand how the bishops drew their conclusion of a creeping dictatorship.

“I don’t know where they are coming from but they should not criticize the constituent assembly because they are actually criticizing the people who ratified the Constitution,” he said.

“The Constitution states the methods of changing the Charter – constitutional convention, constituent assembly and people’s initiative),” Roque said.

Duterte has repeatedly expressed support for Congress’ moves to change the Constitution to pave the way for a federal form of government.

His allies in Congress had even floated the idea of either extending his term or the terms of lawmakers.

But Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar insisted that Duterte would step down ahead of the end of his six-year term after the shift to federalism.

“The President said that once federalism is passed, he would resign. So what do we want? What assurance do we want?” Andanar said during a radio interview.

“It can be seen through his body language, through the messaging of the President that number one, he does not want to become the country’s President, [and]number two, once federalism pushes through, he will step down. He repeatedly said that. And I believe he will do that,” he added.

‘Undue haste’ to Cha-cha hit

Catholic laity on Wednesday echoed the bishops’ conference and warned that Charter change proposals were a threat to the country’s democratic system and aspirations as a free and progressive nation.

“As lay Catholics, we are disturbed by the aggressive stance of this administration to change a constitution that has not been thoroughly understood and studied by 73 percent of the population, according to a Pulse Asia survey,” the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

“The manner by which Charter Change is presented to the Filipino people by the administration, especially the House of Representatives, is with the undue haste and without much consultation and dialogue,” they added.

Laiko President Julieta Wassan cited the 1987 Constitution’s provisions for social justice and human rights.

“Majority of our legislators appear to be in a hurry to supersede these, with an agenda that will disregard the hard-earned gains of the Filipino, such as social justice, human rights and democracy,” she added.

with ASHLEY ERIKA JOSE