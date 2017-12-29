Palace dismisses UN report of abuses amid martial law in Mindanao 

MALACANANG dismissed claims by the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteurs that the ongoing implementation of martial law in Mindanao to fight terrorism has perpetuated human rights abuses and displaced indigenous peoples (IP).

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque was referring to the report by Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, and Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, special rapporteur on internally displaced people, which claimed that thousands of Lumads have been forcibly displaced by the conflict and whose rights have been abused during the five-month martial rule.

They warned that the extending martial law until the end of 2018 may result in even greater militarization.

“Both of them, who are Filipinos, should be more circumspect on their statements. They are elected in their present post [as Rapporteurs]at the behest of the former administration. Their observations, which are made public, appear to be very partisan,” Roque said, referring to the administration of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

“As Filipinos, they should have brought these cases to the police and the prosecutors so that proper information will be filed in court. The fact that they made these [findings]public shows that they intend to embarrass the Philippine government in the international community,” Roque, a former human rights lawyer, added.

Based on their profile at the UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights, Tauli-Corpuz and Jimenez-Damary are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council—the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, which conducts independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world.

The UN website also states that the Special Procedures’ experts work on a voluntary basis; and therefore “they are not UN staff, do not receive a salary for their work and are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.”

The Special Rapporteurs said they were particularly concerned over the safety of Lumads threatened by bombings and military attacks in light of the 2,500 who have been displaced since October and the Lumad farmers allegedly killed by military forces last December 3 in Barangay Ned, South Cotabato.

As such, the Special Rapporteurs called on the Philippine government to “ensure that all human rights abuses are halted and that there is justice and accountability for past attacks” which included “killings and attacks allegedly carried out by members of the armed forces against the indigenous communities.”

“The Government of the Philippines must ensure that military personnel do not engage in violations of the human rights of indigenous peoples. We fear that some of these attacks are based on unfounded suspicions that Lumads are involved with militant groups or in view of their resistance to mining activities on their ancestral lands,” they said.

“The humanitarian needs of displaced indigenous peoples must be fully satisfied. It is paramount to implement solutions that allow the displaced Lumads to return to their ancestral lands with guarantees of safety, dignity and protection,” they added. LLANESCA T. PANTI