Palace downplays CBCP warning vs ‘creeping dictatorship’ amid Charter change push

MALACANANG downplayed on Wednesday the Catholic bishops’ warning against a “creeping dictatorship” under President Rodrigo Duterte amid his administration’s push to amend the Constitution through a constituent assembly.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the constituent assembly was one of three constitutional means to introduce amendments to the Charter.

“No such thing (creeping dictatorship under Duterte’s watch) as the Constitution provided for constituent assembly as a mode of amending the Constitution,” Roque told The Manila Times in a text message.

Roque made the statement after the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) expressed concern over moves to let Congress, sitting as constituent assembly, to revise the Constitution.

The CBCP, in a statement, cautioned that “when the move for Charter change becomes self-serving,” such as calls for “no elections” and term extensions, “it is to be expected that citizens would react with suspicion, astonishment and exasperation.”

“In addition, the feeling of a creeping dictatorship is conjured by past experience. Moreover, political dynasties are really and factually becoming a dominant factor in our country’s political life,” the CBCP said.

But Roque, in a radio interview, said he did not understand where the bishops have drawn their conclusion of a creeping dictatorship.

“Hindi ko po maintindihan kung saan sila nanggagaling. Pero huwag po nilang pulaan ang Constitutional Assembly dahil pinupulaan po nila iyong taumbayan na nagratipa, nagbigay ng buhay doon sa ating Saligang Batas (I don’t know where they are coming from but they should not criticize the constituent assembly because they are actually criticizing the people who ratified the Constitution),” he said.

“Sa Saligang Batas mismo nakasaad iyan, iyong mga pamamaraan para mabago ang Saligang Batas — Constitutional Convention, Constitutional Assembly at saka through People’s Initiative (The Constitution states the methods of changing the Charter – constitutional convention, constituent assembly and people’s initiative),” Roque said.

Duterte has repeatedly expressed support for Congress’ moves to change the Constitution to pave the way for a federal form of government.

His allies in Congress had even floated the idea of either extending his term or the term of lawmakers.

But Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar insisted that Duterte would step down ahead of the end of his six-year term once the shift happens.

“The President said that once federalism is passed, he would resign. So what do we want? What assurance do we want?” Andanar said during a radio interview.

“It can be seen through his body language, through the messaging of the President that number one, he does not want to become the country’s president, [and]number two, once federalism pushes through, he will step down. He repeatedly said that. And I believe he will do that,” he added.