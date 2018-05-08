Palace: Duterte mulling Teo’s fate

THE move of Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo’s family to return the P60 million in payment for tourism advertisements will not influence President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision on her fate in the Cabinet, Malacañang said on Monday.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go sent to reporters a photo of Teo shaking the President’s hand before the regular Cabinet meeting on Monday evening

.Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the issue was whether or not Teo would keep her post following reports Duterte had been told of the Tourism chief’s resignation.

“[The issue], as far as the President is concerned, its whether or not Teo will stay. And all this will have no impact on the decision of the President,” Roque said.

On whether or not the Ombudsman will charge the parties involved in the controversial multi-million ad placement deal, Roque said it would be up to the anti-graft body.

“That’s up to the Ombudsman. That’s beyond the powers of the President,” the Palace official said.

Critics accused Teo of conflict of interest after P60 million worth of advertising contracted by the Department of Tourism (DoT) with People’s Television Network Inc. (PTNI) was placed by the network on her brothers’ show, “Kilos Pronto.”

The show, produced by Bitag Media Unlimited Inc., is a block-timer in the government station. Teo said her department never placed any ads on her brothers’ show, explaining that the DoT’s deal was with PTNI. It was PTNI that decided to place the ads on Kilos Pronto. Teo’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, claimed that even the Commission on Audit (CoA) did not find anything wrong with the deal.

According to him, the CoA was merely asking for documents related to the advertising contract.

On Monday, Topacio said Teo’s brothers would return the P60 million they had received from the DoT for ad placements.

“Even though [they]no longer have the P60 million and it has been spent, they will look for a way and offer to return up to the last centavo whatever was paid to them,” Topacio told radio station dzMM.

The tourism chief’s husband, Roberto, will also resign as board member of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, an office under the Tourism chief, amid criticism of nepotism on social media.

‘Resignation the best option’

Teo should still resign, Akbayan Party-list Rep. Tomas Villarin said, even after it was announced that Bitag Media Unlimited would return the P60 million paid to it.

“The best option still is for Secretary Teo to resign so she won’t force the hand of President Duterte to axe her,” Villarin said.

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio echoed this, saying returning the money “will not efface the accountability of Secretary Teo for the improper transaction. She should still resign.”

Anakpawis party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao also called for Teo’s resignation.

Casilao said the return of the money was “an admission of conflict of interest, thus, in the spirit of delicadeza (prudence), the embattled cabinet secretary should resign.”

CATHERINE S. VALENTE AND REINA C. TOLENTINO