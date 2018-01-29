Palace: Duterte to name more women to Charter change committee amid public clamor

MALACANANG said on Monday that President Rodrigo Duterte would heed calls to appoint women in the commission he formed that would review the 1987 Constitution.

“Well that suggestion was made, I think, the President will heed it,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque told reporters during a press conference.

“No further appointments to date,” the Palace official added.

Roque issued the statement amid calls for the President to also appoint women to the 25-member consultative body.

Duterte appointed 19 individuals to the panel that has only one female — lawyer Susan Ubalde-Ordinario.

The committee is headed by former chief justice Reynato Puno, an advocate of federalism.

Duterte’s appointment of the members of the consultative body comes as Congress moved to amend the Charter.

The consultative committee has six months to propose changes to the Constitution but Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said the House of Representatives did not have to wait for the body to start amending the Charter.

Asked when the commission would convene, Roque said, “The call is now up to Chief Justice Puno as the designated chair.”

On Saturday, Duterte said he wanted the review of the 1987 Constitution done within the year to give Congress enough time to act on the proposed amendments.

“Just enough time to for Congress to act on it, I want it done this year,” the President said.

Duterte said he wanted to shift the government structure to a federal system where local government units have more autonomy and power.

However, critics said a federal system could spawn political dynasties or make it difficult economically for poorer regions. CATHERINE VALENTE

