Palace: Duterte ready to blow up Boracay resort

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will not hesitate to blow up an illegal structure on Boracay Island if needed, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the statement in a news briefing following the appeal of Crisostomo Aquino, owner of West Cove in Boracay, against the government’s decision to cancel the property’s forest-land use agreement for tourism purposes.

“I hope [the appeal will]not [affect the rehabilitation of the Boracay Island]because the decision that they are in breach of the environment laws as far as I know is immediately executory. And I think the DILG and DENR have said that they will demolish West Cove,” Roque said.

DILG is the Department of the Interior and Local Government while the DENR is the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“The last that I heard is that the local government may even ask the President for assistance to call in the Marines if need be so when I heard that report, I told them, send the letter because I’m sure the President will not hesitate to send in the Marines and even use dynamites to blow up that illegal structure there,” Roque added.

The land-use agreement, whose review is pending before the Office of the President, allowed the temporary use, occupation and development of any forest land for tourism purposes.

It covered forest lands to be used for bathing, camp sites, ecotourism destinations, hotel sites and other tourism purposes.

On March 6, Duterte said he would place Boracay under a state of calamity to address the environmental problems in the world-famous tourist destination.

Duterte also threatened to arrest anyone who refuse to cooperate with the rehabilitation efforts on the island.

Last month, Duterte called the island a “cesspool” because of the environmental problems afflicting its waters.

Duterte said the garbage would cease to attract tourists soon if the situation did not improve.

He also threatened to file cases against local government officials of Aklan province for serious neglect of duty.

Also on Thursday, Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said she was recommending the temporary but full closure of Boracay so that the island could be rehabilitated “soonest.”

“Six months is too long,” Teo told reporters in a news briefing in Intramuros.

The final decision belongs to Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, she said.

“For me, I think it is total [closure]. Because it would be easier for us if it’s total. If partial, it would take longer for us to work on it,” Teo said.

with REICELENE N. IGNACIO