Palace: Duterte won’t establish a revolutionary govt under his watch

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will not establish a revolutionary government under his administration, one of his spokesmen said on Wednesday.

“The President’s remarks on a ‘revolutionary government’ is an approach to resolving the country’s endemic and structural problems hindering genuine progress,” Ernesto Abella said in a statement after the President floated the idea as a way for the Philippines to make real progress.

“However, PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) made it clear that he will not establish a revolutionary government under his administration,” he added.

Duterte, in a speech on Tuesday in the Palace, advised his successor to establish a revolutionary government instead of declaring martial law in the country to effect real progress in the country.

The President said it could be the same revolutionary government established by then housewife Corazon Aquino after leading a popular revolt in 1986 that ousted then incumbent Ferdinand Marcos and catapulted her to the highest post in the land.

“For me, my advice to a President who wants to change, do not go for martial law, gawin lang isyu [It will just be an issue]. Go for a revolutionary government para tapos lahat [so that everything will be finised],” Duterte said, who placed Mindanao under martial law until the end of the year to quell a rebellion by IS-inspired Maute terrorists.

“Kung magawa ni Cory, bakit hindi mo magawa? Bakit may monopoly ba dito sa pagmahal natin sa bayan [If Cory did it, why can’t you also do it? Why? Is there a monopoly here for our love for our country]?” he added.

Aquino’s revolutionary government ended when a new Constitution was approved and a new Congress was elected in 1987.

Duterte said he was not kidding about a revolutionary government but added that he would not be part of it.

“For the Philippines to really go up, sabi ko, ang kailangan ng mga tao is not martial law. Go for ginawa ni Cory, revolutionary government. Pero huwag kayong magtingin sa akin, hindi ako pwede diyan [I said, what the people need is not martial law. Go for what Cory did – a revolutionary government but do not look at me, I won’t go there],” he said.

“You declare all positions of the government vacant and change all. The mistake of Ma’am Aquino was to give it all back to the politicians,” the President added.

After the ouster of Marcos in the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, Aquino formed a revolutionary government. She abolished the 1973 Constitution that was in effect during martial law, and promulgated the provisional 1986 Freedom Constitution, pending the ratification of a new Constitution.

Under the revolutionary government, Aquino exercised executive and legislative powers until the new Constitution was ratified and a new Congress established in 1987.

During the campaign period in 2016, Duterte said he wanted to set up a revolutionary government to pave the way for federalism.

He considers federalism the only way to solve corruption, criminality and the Bangsamoro problem.

“I have to stop criminality and corruption. I have to fix this government. I won’t do it if you want to place me there with the solemn pledge to stick to the rules,” the President has said.