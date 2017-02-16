Palace on EDSA rites: Time to move on

Saying it is time to move on from the past, Malacañang on Thursday said the Duterte administration will have a “simple and quiet” commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the EDSA “people power” revolt next week.

In a news conference, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said this year’s EDSA anniversary celebration would be “a reflection on nation-building,” with an aim to give the people “a more positive outlook.”

“Basically, the whole [objective]is moving the nation forward from just looking back at what has happened in the past but moving forward to the future of the Philippines as everybody is encouraged to cooperate in nation-building,” Abella told reporters.

This year’s EDSA anniversary celebration will be low-key compared to previous years as it will be done within Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City instead of its usual venue at the People Power monument at White Plains and EDSA in Quezon City.

Aside from a Mass, other details of the event, including the attendance of Duterte, are yet to be confirmed.

“Hopefully, if it’s done within the grounds and I think they’re having some simple rites in Malacañang. I think there’s a planned Mass or something like that,” Abella said when asked if Duterte will attend the event.

Duterte, a vocal ally of the Marcos family, has been accused of being lukewarm about sympathizing with martial law victims after he allowed the burial of former strongmanFerdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani last year.

The EDSA revolution led to the ouster of Marcos and swept Corazon Aquino to power in 1986.

Abella denied that the Duterte administration purposely decided to make EDSA rites simpler because it was an event associated with the Liberal Party.

“No, we think holistically, you know. The whole nation is evolving we can’t get stuck in the past,” the Palace official said.

“Like I said, you know, the emphasis has shifted. It is no longer a celebration of the past, it is now a reflection on what can happen in the future. So it’s a moving on from those things,” he added.