Palace ensures no whitewash in probe on Carl Arnaiz slay

MALACANANG assured the public that there would be no whitewash or cover-up in the investigation into the death of a 19-year-old student during a police operation in Caloocan City.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said those behind Carlo Angelo Arnaiz’s death will be properly investigated and be held accountable.

“We assure the public that there will be no whitewash, and there will be a thorough and impartial investigation, and those who will be found responsible will be made accountable before our laws,” Abella told reporters.

Arnaiz was killed in an alleged shootout with Caloocan policemen who tried to apprehend him for allegedly robbing a taxi driver along C3 road.

Police Officer 1 Jeffrey Perez and Police Officer 1 Ricky Arquilita claimed Arnaiz fired at them first, prompting them to shoot back.

They claimed to have confiscated from Arnaiz the taxi driver’s wallet, as well as marijuana and “shabu”.

The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) disputed the statement of the Caloocan police following a forensic report indicating that Arnaiz was tortured before he was shot several times on his chest.

Arnaiz, a freshman at the University of the Philippines until he dropped out, will be laid to rest today, Tuesday.

His death drew comparisons to what happened to Kian de los Santos who was killed in August during an anti-drug operation in Caloocan City.