Palace exec denies link to Cambridge Analytica

A Palace official on Monday denied any link to suspended Cambridge Analytica Chief Executive Officer Alexander Nix following reports that the firm’s parent company, Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), played a major role in the election of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Joel Egco, who was alleged to have invited Nix to the Philippines in 2015 when he was president of the National Press Club, said it was Istratehiya Chairman Taipan Millan who suggested that NPC invite the SCL executive to share his knowledge and experience with local media.

“Attorney Millan is a good friend, and his point then was that it was important for local media to be updated with the latest tactics and strategies being used around the world, especially in relation with cutting-edge technology,” he said.

Egco admitted that he, Millan, and others who attended the NPC event had lunch with Nix at the National Press Club, “befitting our roles as hosts.”

But he added that he was surprised that Millan was named as a member of Duterte’s campaign because the Davao-raised lawyer “was never involved in the campaign of the President.”

Egco issued the statement following a report that SCL Group revealed its involvement in the 2016 Philippine presidential elections on its website.

The South China Morning Post on Monday reported that Egco, Millan, Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña and Peter Tiu Laviña dined with Nix after he gave a talk about new ways of managing elections in 2015.

The report was accompanied by a photo of the dinner they had with Nix and Millan, a friend of Duterte.

The Hong Kong-based media outlet said the photo was snapped by Peter, who became Duterte’s spokesperson. His cousin, Pompee, took charge of Duterte’s social media strategy.

In May 2015, Nix talked about the major role that micro-targeting, psychographic profiling and predictive analytics will play in elections. Egco, then a senior reporter of The Manila Times, wrote an article about Nix’s presentation.

Egco said Pete Laviña attended the event to “rekindle ties with NPC” and they discussed the possibility of setting up an NPC chapter in Davao.

Nix introduced himself as a senior executive of SCL, Cambridge Analytica’s parent company.

Cambridge Analytica suspended Nix as Chief Executive Officer in connection with the scandal over the firm’s use of Facebook data for US President Donal Trump’s election campaign.

According to the SCL Group website, Istratehiya is its local affiliate.

But this was debunked by Istratehiya President Jed Eva 3rd, who in an interview said that this was “not just a typographical error, but a factual error.”

Eva explained that they were previously informed that the SCL Group listed Istratehiya as its Philippine office.

Eva revealed that “while SCL initially approached the company and has been in touch with Istratehiya for some time, their representative only met with company reps in person in 2015.”

“There were discussions regarding the possibility of working together on some projects, but nothing came out of these exploratory talks,” Eva said.

Eva, who served as Assistant Secretary in the Office of the President during the Aquino administration, also stressed that the company was not involved in the 2016 presidential campaign of Duterte.