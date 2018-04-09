Palace exec denies link to Cambridge Analytica’s parent firm 

A PALACE official on Monday denied any link to suspended Cambridge Analytica Chief Executive Officer Alexander Nix following reports that the firm’s parent company, Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), played a major role in the election of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Joel Egco, who was said to have invited Nix to the Philippines in 2015 when he was President of the National Press Club, disclosed that it was Istratehiya Chairman Taipan Millan who suggested that the NPC invite the SCL executive to share his knowledge and experience with local media.

“Atty. Millan is a good friend, and his point then was that it was important for local media to be updated with the latest tactics and strategies being used around the world, especially in relation with cutting-edge technology,” Egco said.

Egco admitted that he, Millan, and others who attended the NPC event had lunch with Nix at the National Press Club, “befitting our roles as hosts.”

He added, however, that he was surprised that Millan was named a member of Duterte’s campaign team, as the Davao-raised lawyer “was never involved in the campaign of the President.”

Egco issued the statement following a report that the SCL Group revealed its involvement in the 2016 Philippine presidential elections on its website.

The South China Morning Post on Monday reported that Egco, Millan, Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña and Peter Tiu Laviña dined with Nix after giving a talk about new ways of managing elections in 2015.

The report was accompanied by a photo of the dinner they had with Nix and Millan, a friend of Duterte.

The Hong Kong-based media outlet said the photo was snapped by Peter, who became Duterte’s campaign spokesperson.

His cousin, Pompee, took charge of Duterte’s social media strategy.

Nix gave a talk to the NPC in May 2015 where he talked about the major role that micro-targeting, psychographic profiling and predictive analytics would play in the elections.

He introduced himself as a senior executive of SCL, Cambridge Analytica’s parent company.

“Election campaigning will never be the same again due to the advent of cutting-edge technology,” Nix was quoted as saying by Egco, who wrote about the talk as a reporter for the Manila Times.

Cambridge Analytica has suspended Nix as its Chief Executive Officer as the scandal over the firm’s use of Facebook data for US President Donal Trump’s election campaign continued to grow.

‘Not an affiliate’



According to the SCL Group website, Istratehiya is its local affiliate but this was debunked by its President Jed Eva 3rd, who in an interview said that this was “not just a typographical error, but a factual error.”

“Istratehiya is not an affiliate or partner of the SCL Group nor Cambridge Analytica (CA). None of Istratehiya’s management team is currently connected with CA or the SCL Group,” Eva said.

Eva said that they had been previously informed that the SCL Group listed Istratehiya as its Philippine office, and had requested the SCL Group to take the firm’s name down.

“When we were informed a while back that our firm name and one of our old office addresses was on the SCL website, we requested them to remove it, but apparently they did not,” Eva said.

“It is only very recently that it came to our attention that our company name and old office address were still there, and that they even got the spelling of our company name wrong,” he said.

Eva revealed that “while SCL initially approached the company and has been in touch with Istratehiya for some time, their representative only met with company reps in person in 2015.”

He said the two firms exchanged notes, “with the SCL Group bringing to the table knowledge and experience gleaned from campaigns around the world, and the firm contributing its familiarity with Philippine socio-political dynamics.”

“We wanted to learn from them, and they wanted to learn from us. In this line of work, you have to keep abreast with the latest strategies, tactics, and technologies so that you can properly help your principals. This is why it often helps to go abroad for additional training and education; you can never stop learning,” said Eva, who has received strategic communications training in the United States.

He described the exchanges between SCL and Istratehiya reps as “enlightening,” but the two firms “never got to work on anything together.”

“There were discussions regarding the possibility of working together on some projects, but nothing came out of these exploratory talks,” Eva said.

Eva, who served as an Assistant Secretary in the Office of the President during the Aquino administration, also stressed that the company was not involved in the 2016 presidential campaign of Duterte.

In its website, Istratehiya says that it is “a one stop shop for all strategic communications and political operations requirements” that “specializes in electoral campaigns, particularly with respect to strategic communications and political operations, and provides internal and external support services for government and corporate accounts.”