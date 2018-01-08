Palace to exhaust all legal means to overturn court ruling on ex-Palawan gov

THE Duterte administration will leave no stone unturned in appealing the Court of Appeals (CA) decision clearing former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes in the 2011 murder of journalist and activist Gerry Ortega.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque was referring to the CA ruling that found no probable cause for the Palawan Regional Trial Court to try Reyes for Ortega’s murder. Part of the ruling said that flight did not necessarily mean guilt, referring to Reyes and his brother Mario leaving the country in 2012 after arrest warrants were issued against them.

The Reyes brothers were then arrested in Phuket, Thailand in October 2015 before the CA issued its January 2018 decision.

“The President remains the chief implementor of the laws. The case was filed by the Executive department, and we have gotten the decision of the Regional Trial Court that there is a strong evidence of guilt vs Joel Reyes, prompting the court to deny his petition for bail. As such, we will exercise all legal options to reverse this decision of the CA,” Roque said.

Roque, who served as legal counsel in Ortega’s case prior to his election to Congress as Kabayan party-list representative in June 2016, then noted that he was authorized by President Rodrigo Duterte to criticize the CA ruling clearing Reyes.

Roque said that the Supreme Court issued a ruling that the determination of the probable cause should be done by the Regional Trial Court so it would be absurd for the CA to issue a ruling contrary to what was issued by the High Court.

“It is not true that this case [vs Governor Reyes]is a miracle. It is a miracle, indeed, because it is a travesty of justice. The petition [lodged before the CA]is on whether there is probable cause to charge Governor Reyes. The Supreme Court already ruled on that,” Roque said.

“The decision of the lower court said that the evidence of guilt was strong vs former Governor Reyes, that is why I find it alarming that the CA decision overruled a Supreme Court decision, [and that the CA]assumed the judgment of the lower court that had the opportunity to see the physical evidence, see and probe the demeanor of the witnesses,” Roque added. LLANESCA T. PANTI