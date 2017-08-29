Palace: Expect ‘speedy, truthful’ probe on Kian killing

THE government’s investigation on the death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos allegedly in the hands of police during an anti-drug operation will bring out the truth, a spokesman in Malacanang said on Tuesday.

“We expect a speedy and truthful investigation on the killing of Kian delos Santos, as pledged by the President to his parents and the nation. What is important is that they were assured by the President that justice will be fully served,” Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella referred to the meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and de los Santos’ parents in Malacanang on Monday.

“While the President has been supportive of the military and the police, he has also shown his objectivity in his decision. We should let the NBI and the DOJ do their job with impartiality, integrity and dispatch,” Abella said.

NBI is the National Bureau of Investigation while the DOJ is the Department of Justice.

Abella was responding to comments by Agnes Callamard, United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on summary executions, who said that de los Santos should be the last victim of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Abella also said that the President welcomed scrutiny on de los Santos’ case.

“Other agencies are welcomed to undertake their own probes, as mandated by the law,” Abella said.

A CCTV footage showed that an unarmed de los Santos was dragged by two policemen in a dark alley.

Witnesses claim that de los Santos was shot by police even when the 17-year-old boy pleaded for his life. LLANESCA T. PANTI