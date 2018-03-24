Palace eyes Vitangcol testimony in MRT probe

MALACAÑANG said it was open to hearing former Metro Rail Transit (MRT) general manager Al Vitangcol 3rd’s testimony after the latter expressed readiness to help the government investigate the alleged corruption involving the maintenance deal for the mass transport system.

In an interview, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Vitangcol’s testimony could help the government file additional charges against individuals who are accountable for the MRT-3’s woes.

But Roque said Vitangcol, a The Manila Times columnist, was not one of the two whistleblowers who had come forward and tipped him off about the alleged irregularities in the award of the questioned maintenance contract.

“Hindi ko pa nakakausap si (I have not yet talked to) Al Vitangcol. He is not obviously my whistleblower. As in fact, he says my whistleblowers’ testimonies – I guess, what he says – are weak compared to his,” Roque said.

“I do not know what he has to say… we will listen to what Al Vitangcol has to say to corroborate the statements of whistleblowers that have already communicated with me,” he added.

Asked if the government would consider Vitangcol as state witness, Roque said, “I don’t know. I do not know what he has to say.”

Vitangcol is facing two counts of graft and one count of violation of the Government Procurement Law for an allegedly anomalous maintenance contract with Philippines Trans Rail Management and Services in 2012.

On March 15, Vitangcol expressed willingness to reveal the names of those who purportedly had a hand in the MRT-3 woes, in exchange for immunity from suit.

Vitangcol claimed a major party in the previous administration received pay-offs from penalties imposed on the MRT maintenance provider at that time.

“I’m always willing to help anybody in the pursuit of justice and in the pursuit of the truth,” he told reporters.

Vitangcol’s statement came after Roque said the former could be referred to the National Bureau of Investigation to get his statement as regards the alleged irregularities in the MRT-3 management.

Quoting his whistleblowers, Roque claimed a certain “Pangasinan Group” and a “political machinery” pocketed two-thirds of the payment that should have been given to MRT-3’s former maintenance provider, Filipino-Korean consortium Busan Universial Rail Inc. (BURI).

Roque did not identify the former government officials involved in the allegedly corrupt practices.

He earlier said new charges could be filed against former Transportation secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and former Interior secretary Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd.

The Department of Transportation last November terminated its maintenance contract with BURI, which was tapped by the administration of former president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

It then filed plunder and graft charges against former Aquino administration officials, including Roxas and Abaya.

The MRT 3, which runs the stretch of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, has been suffering from frequent breakdowns, making the daily commute burdensome for its passengers.