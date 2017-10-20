Palace firm: PH won’t accept conditional aid

The Philippines will not accept any foreign aid with conditionalities because it undermines the country’s sovereignty, Malacañang spokesman Ernesto Abella said on Friday.

Abella, in a news conference, affirmed an earlier disclosure of Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano that the country will not receive new grants from the 28-member European Union (EU).

“We are always open to constructive advice, we are open to trade, but not so much to aid and grants with conditions. If it’s tied to certain conditionalities, we must respectfully decline as we do not wish to subject ourselves to monitoring or be dictated to,” he told reporters.

“That is apparently the President’s position at this stage. Certainly, our country has a lot of need, there are challenges in many areas. But we are not to be mendicants and we won’t compromise the nation’s sovereignty,” Abella said.

Included in the foreign aid with conditionalities is the GSP+ (Generalized Scheme of Preference) between the Philippines and the EU, which allows the Philippines and other developing countries to pay less or no duties on their exports to the EU, thus giving the Philippines crucial access to EU markets.

The Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC), meanwhile, an anti-poverty aid agency funded by the US government, selects country beneficiaries based on policy performance and priorities for achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction.

“Our sovereignty is being compromised when we are being told [that there are strings attached to the aid or grants]. In the President’s words, when we are being dictated upon,” Abella said.

Based on the latest available records of the National Economic and Development Authority, the combined assistance of the MCC and the United States Aid for International Development—$1.27 billion—accounts for the largest share of official development assistance to the Philippines.

The Australia-Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade came in second with $567 million, followed by the United Nations System with $365 million and the 28-member EU at $227 million.

The Japanese government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency ranked fifth with $139 million.