Palace flip-flops, suspends govt work, classes on second day of transport strike

MALACAÑANG suspended government work and classes in all levels in public and private schools nationwide on Tuesday, hours after announcing their resumption Monday night.



Palace Communications Chief Martin Andanar sent the new Palace order to reporters at 10:34 p.m., two hours after Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella announced the resumption of government work and classes on Tuesday.

“Executive Secretary [Salvador] Medialdea suspended government work and classes for all levels tomorrow, October 17, nationwide due to the transport strike, [as well as concerns on]public health and safety,” Andanar said in a statement.



“There’s a transport strike, there’s the rain, there’s a typhoon, and public utility vehicles are not around. The government employees and the students could get sick [in such a situation],” Andanar added.



The transport groups that staged a strike on Monday led by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) claimed that they paralyzed at least 80 percent of jeepney routes.



The government, however, downplayed the strike’s effects and argued that only one percent of the commuters were affected.