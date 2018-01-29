Palace formally charges, suspends Overall Deputy Ombudsman Carandang

MALACANANG has formally charged and placed under a 90-day preventive suspension Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang for grave misconduct, grave dishonesty.

In a press conference on Monday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Carandang was being charged for leaking confidential information.

The Ombudsman had said it was investigating the alleged unexplained wealth of President Rodrigo Duterte, which supposedly amounted to millions.

Ombudsman Chairman Conchita Carpio-Morales has authorized Carandang to “handle the cases” involving the President’s family.

Morales has inhibited herself from acting on any case filed against the Dutertes. Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is married to Morales’ nephew, lawyer Manases Carpio.

Carandang said his office had approved the request of the Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao to obtain the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) final report on the Duterte family’s bank transaction records when he was still Davao City mayor. CATHERINE S. VALENTE