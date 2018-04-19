Palace: Govt mulls ‘diplomatic protest’ vs China on PH reef ‘breach’

THE Philippines is considering taking diplomatic action against China over the reported presence of its two military planes on a reef in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), a Malacanang official said on Thursday.

“The Secretary of Foreign Affairs has said that they were preparing and exploring the possibility of a diplomatic protest,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a press conference.

“Obviously, if we consider a diplomatic protest, then you consider the other state to be in breach of an international obligation,” Roque said.

Roque issued a statement after a newspaper published a photograph showing two Chinese military transport planes on the reef, locally known as Panganiban Reef, which is part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The image taken on January 6 showed two Xian Y-7 military planes 20 to 50 meters apart on the ramp near Runway 21 of the reef.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano said the government was verifying the reported presence of the foreign aircraft in the area.

He acknowledged that the government were considering filing a protest pending confirmation from the defense department.

On July 12, 2016, the tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that Mischief Reef, Second Thomas Shoal and Reed Bank were “submerged at high tide, form part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of the Philippines, and are not overlapped by any possible entitlement of China.”

China has engaged in the construction of artificial islands, installations and structures in Mischief Reef. CATHERINE S. VALENTE