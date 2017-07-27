GOVERNMENT work and classes in all public schools in Metro Manila are suspended due to bad weather starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Malacanang spokesman Ernesto Abella announced in a press conference.

“The Office of the Executive Secretary announced work suspension in all government offices in NCR starting at 1 p.m. today. The same with classes in public schools in all levels,” Abella said.

He added that the Palace was leaving it to the discretion of private schools to do the same. CATHERINE VALENTE