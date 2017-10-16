Palace: Govt work, classes resume Tuesday

WORK in government and classes in public and private schools will resume on Tuesday, October 17, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made the announcement even after jeepney drivers announced the second-day of the strike on Tuesday.

The Palace suspended work in government and classes in public schools on Monday due to the protest.

Transport groups held their third nationwide strike this year to protest the government’s jeepney modernization program.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) warned operators joining transport strikes that their franchises may be suspended. CATHERINE VALENTE