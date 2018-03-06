Palace grateful for EU’s P242-M aid to drug war

The government on Monday expressed its gratitude to the European Union (EU) after the latter offered 3.8-million euro (P242-million) aid to fund the government’s drug rehabilitation programs, saying such move “runs parallel” to President Rodrigo Duterte’s “holistic approach” to the narcotics problem in the Philippines.

“We thank the European Union, likewise, for offering 3.8 million euro aid to fund the drug rehabilitation projects in the country,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

“That being said, the EU’s desire to support our drug rehabilitation centers runs parallel to the Duterte administration’s holistic approach to the drug problem by treating it not just as a national security issue but a public health concern as well, including rehabilitation and reintegration of the drug dependents,” he added.

Roque, however, maintained that President Duterte would reject any aid that would come with “unilateral conditions” that would interfere with the Philippines’ domestic policies.

“The President, as we all know, is amenable to accepting any aid but without unilateral conditions. He will reject as he made in previous occasions offer of assistance with any condition that will interfere with our domestic policies,” he said.

“The President will not compromise the nation’s dignity over any amount of foreign aid,” the Palace official added.

On Friday, European Commission Director General for International Cooperation and Development Stefano Manservisi announced that the EU would release the funds in the “coming days.”

The fund, which would be channeled through the Department of Health, would finance drug rehabilitation centers and its programs, Manservisi said.

Duterte has criticized the EU since the body took a strong stance against the administration’s war on drugs.

The President announced in May 2017 that the government would no longer accept EU aid, as he claimed that it comes with conditions for the Philippines, particularly on human rights and the rule of law.

In December 2017, the country formally rejected €6.1 million (P382.45 million) in aid from the EU.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez had said the EU aid was not accepted because of the “unacceptable language” on sovereignty.

According to the President, it would be better for the Philippines not to accept grants from the EU, which continues to be “imperialist.”

“I will not allow the government to be beholden to no one except to the people. Why should I listen to you?” he said.

“EU, you never have really ceased to be imperialists. You have always been imperialism ever since. You impose your own values, you want countries to follow a certain norm of conduct, the ethos, because this is the right way,” Duterte added.