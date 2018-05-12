Palace hails ruling; Koko ambivalent

Malacañang on Friday said it respects the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) to oust Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, citing a quo waranto ruling against the country’s top magistrate as an “assertion of the supremacy of the fundamental law of the land.”

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd, however, described the decision as controversial and could be a watershed for the High Court.

“The reputation and esteem of this present Supreme Court will now rise or fall on the basis of the soundness or unsoundness of this controversial decision upholding a very unusual remedy to oust a sitting Chief Justice,” Pimentel said also on Friday.

He noted that Sereno is an “impeachable official” who can be removed only after impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by the Senate.

On impeachment matters, Pimentel said, the SC is “not supreme” because the Senate is the one and only impeachment court.

“The Supreme Court is supreme in a lot of things but not in everything. Let us all uphold the rule of law,” the Senate chief said.

Pimentel added, “If the Supreme Court is not supreme in everything, then it is also not infallible in everything. The respondent Chief Justice [Sereno] must be given the opportunity to file a motion for reconsideration [MR].”

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Sereno will certainly file an MR, which would give the SC the chance to “revisit its ruling.”

“In the event that the House will vote to impeach Sereno, I am confident that the Senate will conduct her impeachment trial with the utmost impartiality, probity and integrity,” Gatchalian said in a separate text message.

Sereno, who was supposed to serve for 18 years until her retirement in 2030, was removed on the same day after her colleagues granted a petition voiding her appointment.

“The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the law,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“The High Court has spoken. Let us respect its decision granting the quo warranto petition as the proper remedy and the quo warranto petition ruling against Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno,” he said.

Roque, a lawyer, added that the Supreme Court is “duty-bound to uphold the Constitution.”

“The court ruling is likewise an assertion of the supremacy of the fundamental law of the land,” the Palace official said.

In a separate statement, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said the Supreme Court in issuing such ruling was “only performing its constitutional duty of interpreting the provisions of the Constitution and rendering a decision on cases properly brought before it.”

Panelo explained that quo warranto and impeachment are two different legal modes of removing public officers, noting that the latter removes qualified impeachable officers while the former ousts unqualified public officials.

“A person who has no legal right to hold office will remain in office unchallenged if he or she cannot be subjected to a quo warranto just because he or she happens to be an impeachable officer,” he said.

“Apart from the constitutional requirement that public officers should file their SALN (statement of assets, liabilities and net worth), a person seeking to be a member of the Supreme Court before he or she qualifies to be a nominee to such office must submit all SALN during the tenure in public office as required by the rules of the Judicial and Bar Council. Such failure affects the integrity of the applicant especially one who is a lawyer who is presumed to know the requirement,” Panelo added.

This, according to Panelo, is also why Section 2, Article XI of the Constitution uses the permissive words “may be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution” signifying the non-exclusiveness of the process of removing an impeachable official who was placed in office illegally.

“It does not say, ‘may only be removed from office on impeachment’, and thus impeachable officers can clearly be removed through modes other than the impeachment process,” he said.

“Both processes must be reconciled in relation to the constitutional requirement of submission of SALN,” the President’s lawyer added.

Sereno was appointed to the post by President Benigno Aquino 3rd, after Chief Justice Renato Corona was ousted by the Senate impeachment court in 2012 for his failure to fully disclose his wealth.

Corona died of cardiac arrest in April 2016.

with BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO