Malacañang is taking a hands-off stance on China’s investigation of alleged corruption hurled against a Chinese tycoon who helped build a large drug rehabilitation center in the Philippines.

Speaking to reporters, Presidential Communications Secretary Ana Maria Paz Banaag said that Huang’s implication on corruption charges was “internal to China.”

“Rest assured that President Duterte is one with President of the People’s Republic of China in its drive against corruption,” Banaag said.

It has been reported that Huang Rulun, China’s 49th richest, was removed late last week from his position in the Fujian province political consultative conference, an advisory body.

This, after an anti-corruption watchdog in Beijing announced on Friday that Huang was facing investigation for alleged bribery, the report said.

President Rodrigo Duterte met Huang during his visit to China in October 2016. The meeting took place the day after the Filipino leader announced a realignment of his nation’s foreign policy towards Beijing.

Huang then poured money into the a mega drug rehabilitation in Nueva Ecija that could house 10,000 patients.

In a previous speech, Duterte said people like Huang were the real friends of Filipinos.

“When you are a friend, you do not treat him badly before the public. You don’t humiliate an ally, and at all cost you must save the friendship as an ally and friend so that you can help each other in the world of geopolitics,” he said.