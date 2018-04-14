Palace hands off on Sereno SALNs

Malacañang on Saturday said it would not involve itself on the supposed discovery of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the issue should be handled by the Supreme Court (SC), which is hearing the quo warranto petition filed against Sereno.

“The alleged discovery of missing SALNs should be addressed by the SC, the latter being the tribunal hearing the quo warranto petition,” Roque said.

Roque made the statement after Sereno’s counsel, Jojo Lacanilao, said the Chief Justice “recently” recovered 11 of her SALNs.

“She recently retrieved her 1985, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1997 SALNs from the UP (University of the Philippines) Law Center,” Lacanilao said.

Solicitor General Jose Calida downplayed the discovery, saying these were the same documents his office had obtained and submitted to the high court.

“Today, Sereno again attempted to mislead the Filipino people. Sereno claims to have recovered eight of her SALNs. Except for her 1989 SALN, assuming it is not a fabrication, those Sereno supposedly ‘recovered’ were the same ones submitted by the OSG (Office of the Solicitor General) to the Supreme Court,” Calida posted on Twitter Thursday.

He also posted the letter of UP Human Resources Development Office (HRDO) director Angelo Escoto, noting that UP provided the OSG copies of Sereno’s SALN for the years 1985, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994,1995, 1996, 1997 and 2002.

“As Petitioner, the Republic has the ‘burden of proof’ to establish that Sereno failed to file her SALNs. This certification from the UP HRDO is proof enough,” Calida said.

“The burden now shifts to Sereno, who must offer evidence that she indeed filed her SALNs.”

On Tuesday, Sereno faced her colleagues at the high court during oral debates on the quo warranto petition that seeks to nullify her appointment as chief justice because of her failure to file her SALNs.

An officer of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) testified before the House justice panel that Sereno submitted only three SALNs, two of which were not notarized, and which were said to be fabricated by Sereno.

Sereno, currently on indefinite leave, sought the dismissal of the case, arguing that the high tribunal has no jurisdiction and authority to remove her from office because she could only be ousted through impeachment.

Sereno is also facing an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE