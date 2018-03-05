Palace ‘hands off’ but will enforce SC ruling on Sereno ‘whatever it may be’

MALACANANG on Monday reiterated that it would leave it up to the Supreme Court to decide on the fate of embattled Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno but would enforce the ruling ‘whatever it may be.”

The Palace issued the statement after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a petition for quo warranto asking the Supreme Court to declare the appointment of Sereno “unlawful”.

Last Friday, lawyer Oliver Lozano also filed a petition calling for the removal of Sereno from her post.

“Well, we have consistently taken the view that we leave it to Congress to remove the Chief Justice if there are grounds to do so, now that there is a petition filed in the Court. I think there are two petitions now pending in court, we leave it to the SC to resolve these two separate petitions,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a news briefing.

Roque also said that while the petitions were “unprecedented,” the Palace would still carry on its constitutional duty to enforce the decision of the High Court, “whatever it may be.”

“While there is a rule that impeachable officers can only be removed through impeachment, the petitioners, who are fully cognizant of this doctrine, probably feel that under the circumstance the general rule should not be applicable so let us wait for the decision of the SC,” Roque said.

Roque also said that the vote of the 13 Supreme Court justices, which led to the filing of Sereno’s “indefinite leave,” was proof that the justice system in the country was alive and well and should be heeded by the Chief Justice because it sent a message that her continued stay in office was “not good.”

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd appointed Sereno as Chief Justice in 2012 to replace the late Renato Corona after he was impeached by the House of Representatives and convicted by the Senate, which transformed into a court for the trial.

She is expected to serve until 2030 when she reaches the mandatory age of retirement. She would have been the longest serving Chief Justice in the history of the Supreme Court.

The impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives finished last Tuesday.

The House Committee on Justice will vote on lawyer Larry Gadon’s impeachment complaint under which Sereno is accused of alleged corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA