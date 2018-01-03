Palace holds off announcement of official to be fired

IT looks like the public will have to wait a little longer after Malacanang announced on Wednesday that it would defer naming the government official whom President Rodrigo Duterte will fire for alleged corruption.

In a radio interview, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said he received a text message early Wednesday morning advising him to postpone the announcement, which he said would be done on January 3.

“I was told to hold it at ako naman po bilang abogado (as a lawyer), I do not mind holding the information until there is something in writing,” Roque said in an interview over News5 radio.

“Actually I pray for… siguro magkaroon muna ng kasulatan na paratingin muna sa tao bago i-anunsyo (I hope there will be something in writing to inform the person before the announcement),” he added.

The Palace official did not clarify whether the instruction came from Duterte himself.

In a previous radio interview, Roque said Duterte had decided to fire a high-ranking official, but would only announce the name on Wednesday because the investigation was still being wrapped up.

The President had fired several appointees who were linked to corruption.

Just last month, Duterte asked Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) president Elba Cruz to vacate her post.

DAP employees accused Cruz of unauthorized organizational restructuring of the DAP, violating Civil Service Commission rules, continuous threats of mass termination against employees, and frequent foreign travels.

Duterte also fired all the commissioners of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor over “unnecessary junkets.”

He also sacked former interior secretary Ismael Sueno, former information and communications technology secretary Rodolfo Salalima, and National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Tiu Laviña also on allegations of corruption.