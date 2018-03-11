Palace hopes for peaceful end of Korean conflict

Malacañang on Saturday said it welcomed the planned dialogue between United States (US) President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, amid the tensions between the two countries on the Korean peninsula.

In a press conference in Iloilo, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte was optimistic that the two leaders would come up with a “peaceful resolution” to put an end to the conflict.

“We welcome this dialogue between the head of North Korea and President Trump. Si President Duterte po… paulit-ulit po niyang sinasabi na wala pong interest na magkaroon ng giyera dito sa ating rehiyon (President Duterte… has repeatedly said he has no interest to have war in the region),” Roque said.

“At ngayong mag-uusap po sila, ito po’y dahilan para magalak naman ang Presidente at nagbibigay ng pag-asa na itong kontrobersiya ng Korean Peninsula ay mabibigyan ng mapayapang solusyon (And now that they [Trump and Kim] will meet, it’s a reason for the President to be elated and it gives him hope that the controversy hounding the Korean Peninsula will be solved peacefully),” he added.

The White House has confirmed Trump was ready to meet Kim “by May,” at a time and location yet to be determined.

Last year, Duterte said both the US and North Korea would lose if the conflict leads to “any violence.”

Duterte, who chaired the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in 2017, agreed with other Southeast Asian leaders that the US and North Korea must maintain “peace, security, and stability” by pushing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Also last year, the Asean called on the US and North Korea to “explore all avenues for immediate dialogue” to ease the rowing tensions between the two nations.

In September, North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile over Hokkaido Island that flew about 3,700 kilometers before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

It was Pyongyang’s second test-flight over Japan, a close ally of the US. It followed the sixth and most powerful nuclear test by North Korea.