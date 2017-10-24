Palace: Killings under police drug ops legitimate

Killings resulting from the police’s anti-drug operations are within the bounds of law, Malacañang spokeman Ernesto Abella said on Tuesday.

Abella was responding to the European Union (EU) Report on Human Rights and Democracy in the World for 2016 that states in the case of the Philippines that the “second half of 2016 was marked by a serious deterioration in respect for the right to life, due process and the rule of law.”

President Rodrigo Duterte assumed the presidency on June 30, 2016.

“It has to be underscored that all the drug-related deaths arising from legitimate police operations have been done based on rules of engagement. Thus, while they remain as suspects, their violent resistance against police officers whose lives were put at risk are considered actionable offenses,” Abella said.

The same EU report also stated that President Duterte’s statements and actions “have seemingly encouraged the police to take an aggressive approach in dealing with drug users and pushers, and have, according to human rights advocates, also encouraged vigilante-style extrajudicial killings.”

Abella, however, disputed the EU report by citing that congressional probes were conducted to look into allegations of extrajudicial killings committed by policemen—an action that proves that the government does not sanction wanton and unjustified killings.

“We reiterate that the Philippines is investigating allegations of drug-related killings, extrajudicial deaths and media violence to ensure the accountability of perpetrators. Impunity does not have a place in this administration,” he said.

Based on police records, at least 3,800 suspected drug suspects have been killed during police’s anti-drug operations.

This was the same figure given by Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano in his interview with Al-Jazeera journalist Mehdi Hasan wherein Cayetano claimed all of the 3,800 were drug dealers.

Hasan, however, rebuffed the country’s top diplomat by questioning Cayetano’s judgmen, saying the 3,800 people who were killed were shot on sight without any of them facing charges or trial.

Human rights organizations based in the Philippines and abroad have pegged the number of suspected drug suspects at 7,000 to 13,000 since Duterte became President.

According to Presidential Communications Operations Office chief Martin Andanar, accusation that the Duterte administration is behind the widespread killings is part of a misinformation campaign.

Andanar cited the case of drug suspect Michael Siaron, who it turned out was killed by a drug syndicate headed by Nesty Santiago based on police investigation made public this week.

“The identification of the suspected killer of Michael Siaron vindicates the members of the police and other law enforcement agencies who were portrayed as merciless killers,” he said.

“While the police have declared the case closed, we expect that those opposed to the war on illegal drugs will continue their misinformation campaign. However, this time around, we expect [fewer]people will listen [to them],” Andanar added.