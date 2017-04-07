Palace lauds BoC for topping target

MalacaÑang on Friday lauded the Bureau of Customs (BoC) for exceeding its revenue collection target during the month of March by P1.08 billion or a total collection of P137.65 billion.

“The continuing improvement in the performance of the BoC can be attributed to the determined effort of its leadership, as well as the zero-corruption policy of the administration and its unrelenting campaign against tax cheats,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Increased tax collection from the BoC will go a long way to sustain the government’s program to ramp up spending on vital infrastructure and social service to bolster the growing strength of our economy and provide a better life for our people,” he added.

Based on its preliminary report, the BoC said it collected P37.654 billion in duties and other tariff last month, up 16 percent from P32.383 billion collected in the same period last year.

This puts the bureau’s total collections at about P104.154 billion during the first three months of the year.

The March collection also exceeded the Custom’s target of P36.572 billion by three percent.

According to Customs data, 10 out of 17 BoC collection districts exceeded their March collection goals.

This was led by the Manila International Container Port, which collected P11.721 billion in revenues as compared to its P11.30-billion target.

Other ports that earned better than their targets also include Batangas (P8.5 billion in collections), Cebu (P1.68 billion), Cagayan (P1.266 billion), Davao (P1.321 billion), Clark (P131 million), San Fernando (P244 million), Legazpi (P77 million), Iloilo (P219 million) and Zamboanga (P32 million).

The BoC is the second largest tax collecting arm of the government, traditionally contributing about 20 percent of total tax revenues.

Last year, the bureau earned P396.365 billion, about 7.8 percent higher than the 2015 level of P367,534 billion.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE