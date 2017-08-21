Palace lauds ‘harvest’ of medals in SEA Games

THE Palace lauded the Philippine contingent to the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for bagging six medals, two of them gold, on Monday.

“The week starts with a good harvest of medals for the Philippines. Our warmest congratulations to the athletes,” said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.

Earlier in the day, four Filipino athletes brought glory to the country with 1-2 finishes in the men and women’s triathlon competitions.

They are:

* Nikko Bryan Huelgas and John Leerams Chicano who won gold and silver medal, respectively in men’s triathlon event;

* Marion Kim Mangrobang and Maria Claire Adorna who bagged the gold and silver medal, respectively in the women’s triathlon event;

* Kareel Hongitan, Nicole Marie Tagle and Maryqueen Ybanez who secured the bronze medal in the women’s team recurve archery; and Mark Javier, Florante Matan, Gabriel Moreno and Rogelio Tremedal who also settled for the bronze medal in the men’s team recurve archery.

Team Philippines’ six medal haul on Monday came after medal-winning performances of marathoner Mary Joy Tabal who won the country’s first gold in women’s marathon.

Other winners:

* Nicole Tagle who finished with a silver medal in women’s archery individual recurve event;

* John Jeffery Morcillos, John Bobier, Rhemwil Catana, Ronsited Gabayeron, Joeart Jumawan, Alvin Pangan, Emmanuel Escote and Regie Reznan Pabriga who won silver in Sepak Takraw;

* Paul Dela Cruz who won bronze in men’s archery individual compound;

* and Earl Benjamin Yap, Joseph Vicencio and Paul dela Cruz who nailed the bronze medal in the men’s archery team compound.

Team Philippines has now three golds, four silvers and four bronze medals as of posting time. LLANESCA T. PANTI

