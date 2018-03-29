Palace lawyer to LP coalition: Try and fail

Malacañang chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo on Wednesday downplayed a planned creation by the Liberal Party (LP) of a “resistance coalition,” saying the opposition can always try and fail to counter the Duterte administration.

“There is nothing new there. They’ve been resisting this administration. They can always try. They can always fail. They will always try to repeat what they have failed [in]. They are welcome. We welcome [the development]. It’s a free society,” Panelo said in an interview with reporters.

On Tuesday, LP president and Sen. Francis Pangilinan said in a statement that the political party is eyeing the creation of the “resistance coalition” to resist the “slide to authoritarianism and anti-democratic rule.”

On Monday, Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th said while there have been informal talks with members of the “The Force” in the Senate, he was more interested to see a “genuine opposition slate of individuals willing to help each other oppose government policies detrimental to the people.”

“The Force” is reportedly a group of reelectionist senators from different political parties who are also a part of the Senate majority bloc.

Panelo said he believes that thumbs-up of President Rodrigo Duterte would boost campaigns of senatorial candidates of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP–Laban).

“Oh yes. The President’s endorsement would vastly help in the winning of the senatorial candidates,” he added.

Panelo said inclusion of the reelectionists from other parties will “help a lot,” as long as they are endorsed by Duterte.

While top aide Christopher “Bong” Go, according to him, repeatedly said that it is too early to talk politics, he believes that the time is already ripe for Go to run.

When earlier asked if he is willing to run for a Senate seat, Go said he will only run if Duterte wants him to do so.

Panelo said he would support Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr.’s run for the Senate.

“Well, I think he also desires to be a member of the Senate. And that is a legitimate ambition. We’ll support him. I will support him,” he added.

Last year, House Speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, the secretary-general of PDP-Laban, bared a number of possible candidates of the party for the 2019 mid-term elections.

In a speech in Cebu last November, Alvarez named Roque, Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Margaux Uson, Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, Negros Occidental Alfredo Benitez and political adviser Francis Tolentino as potential candidates.