Malacanang said on Friday that the government stood in solidarity with the people of Leyte following the magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Thursday afternoon in Jaro, Leyte.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella pledged to provide immediate relief for the affected residents.

“Again, we stand with the people of Leyte. We condole with those who have lost their love ones and we continue to stand with those love ones who have been hurt. The administration is deploying all available resources to rescue survivors and to return normalcy to the place,” Abella said.

“We continue to call on the resilience spirit of the Filipino to close ranks against the vicissitudes confronting our people. No matter what we will rise again and we will rise to our destined greatness,” he added.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck 13 kilometers southwest of Jaro, Leyte at around 4:03 p.m., Thursday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday that at least two were killed and 72 were injured.

One of the fatalities died when the two-storey Queda commercial building in Kananga, Leyte collapsed while another was from a landslide.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said there were no tsunami threats but damage was expected following the 6.5-magnitude earthquake.

The Palace official urged the public to monitor updates from the Phivolcs to ensure their safety.

“We ask our people to regularly check the Phivolcs website for the latest earthquake information. Updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available,” he said.