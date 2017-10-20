Palace: Martial law stays despite deaths of terrorist leaders in Marawi

MARAWI City may have been liberated from the Maute terror group but martial law will not be lifted yet in Mindanao, Malacañang said on Friday.

Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella echoed President Rodrigo Duterte who said on Thursday that he would not lift martial law “until the last terrorist is taken out.”

Duterte and the Palace’s statements come despite the deaths of terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon, Omar Maute and Malaysian Mahmud Ahmad this week.

In a press conference, Abella said the President would not compromise public safety, noting that there were some Islamist fighters still on the loose.

“The death of terror leaders in Marawi rebellion, which include Omar Maute, Isnilon Hapilon, and Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, does not automatically result in the lifting of martial law,” Abella told reporters.

“There are remnants, including networks supporting the Maute within Mindanao. The President is duty bound not to compromise public safety,” he added.

In a speech during the 43rd Philippine Business Conference and Expo in Manila on Thursday, Duterte said the Islamic State-inspired terrorists could still launch retaliatory attacks against government security forces.

“I declared martial law and so everybody was asking, ‘When will it stop?’ It will not stop until the last terrorist is taken out. They are still at it,” the President said.

“The military has been mouthing it and the police, several times, that we prepare for retaliation. We know and I know that it is coming. When? we really do not know,” he added.

Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law after the Maute group seized Marawi City in May.

In July, lawmakers voted to extend martial law until the end of December.

On October 17, the President declared the Islamic city free from the clutches of the terror group after soldiers killed Hapilon and Maute.

Duterte confirmed on Thursday night the death of Mahmud, a Malaysian doctor who was purportedly the financier and recruiter for the Maute.

Abella said Duterte would meet Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief Eduardo Año, administrator and implementor of martial law in the south, to discuss “the necessary action to be taken.”

During the same press conference, AFP spokesman Restituto Padilla Jr. said the implementation of the martial law was necessary because the troops still have to address terror threats in other areas in Mindanao.

He noted that four terror groups — Ansar Khilafah Philippines, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, Abu Sayyaf, Maute group — still posed threats outside Marawi City.

Padilla said military assaults in the south, specifically in Jolo, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao, and Cotabato, would continue until the remaining Islamist fighters were wiped out.

“On the other parts of Mindanao, the armed forces would continue to launch operations, especially in Jolo, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, other areas in Maguindanao, and Cotabato, where large groups of forces might perform hostilities,” Padilla said.

“So these are the subject of these operations and we will be relentless and we will not cease until we have adequately or completely addressed the destruction of these networks or these units that will pose danger to public safety,” he added.