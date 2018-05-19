Palace: No ‘conspiracy’ in Sereno ouster

Malacañang has dismissed insinuations that it masterminded a conspiracy to oust Maria Lourdes Sereno as the country’s chief justice.

In a radio interview, Palace spokesman Harry Roque reiterated that Malacañang had no hand in the ouster of Sereno.

Roque made statement after former chief justice Hilario Davide Jr. said he immediately saw a “conspiracy” after the filing of Solicitor General Jose Calida’s petition for quo warranto and the succeeding calls for Sereno to resign.

“Ay naku ewan ko nga ba. Eh alam ninyo naman po pulitiko rin talaga itong ating dating chief justice na ito. Siya po ay dating miyembro din ng Interim Batasang Pambansa at ama ng Gobernador ng Cebu, at alam naman natin na talagang ginawa niya,” Roque told government-run dzRB radio.

(Well, I don’t know. You all know that the former Chief Justice [Davide] was also a politician. He was a former member of Interim Batasang Pambansa and the father of the governor of Cebu.)

“So hayaan na po natin iyan (Let it go), let his background and let this relationship speak for themselves,” he added.

The Palace official also denied that politics was behind the removal of Sereno, an appointee of opposition stalwart and former president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

“Pinulitika daw. Iyon pong pagpapatalsik kay Chief Justice Sereno, wala pong pulitika. Si Chief Justice lang talaga ang may kasalanan ng lahat,” Roque said.

(They claimed that there might be a political motive. The ouster of Chief Justice Sereno, there were no politics involved. The Chief Justice is the one at fault.)

At a forum held at the Ateneo De Manila University on Thursday, Davide claimed that a “conspiracy” was behind the ouster of Sereno, saying it was started to preempt an impeachment bid that would have failed at the Senate.

“I considered the quo warranto as a preemptive move, believing that probably impeachment will not prosper. Impeachment will not prosper simply because the grounds stated in the complaint are not impeachable,” Davide said.

He was referring to Calida’s peition, which sought the nullification of Sereno’s appointment to the country’s highest judicial post over an alleged lack of integrity due to supposedly missing Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth. The Supreme Court granted it and ousted Sereno 8-6, last week.

Had the impeachment complaint—an entirely different route to remove Sereno from office—reached the Senate, the upper legislative chamber would have “voted against it,” Davide said.

The House justice committee approved six articles of impeachment against Sereno after holding hearings on lawyer Lorenzo Gadon’s complaint over five months.

The charges include non-filing and non-submission of her asset declarations, issuing court orders and resolutions that did not clear the Supreme Court en banc, and misusing P18 million in public funds, among others. CATHERINE S. VALENTE