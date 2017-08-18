Palace: No replacement yet for Taguiwalo

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has yet to appoint a new head of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after Secretary Judy Taguiwalo’s ad interim appointment was rejected by the Commission on Appointments (CA), Malacañang said on Friday.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said no names have been raised yet on who would replace Taguiwalo but added that an officer-in-charge would be named.

“As of now po, wala pa. Walang dumarating sa akin na pangalan at hindi po natin alam [As of now, there’s no replacement yet. No name has been revealed. We still don’t know (who will be Taguiwalo’s replacement)],” Abella told reporters.

Majority of the members of the CA rejected Taguiwalo in an executive session right after the two-hour hearing on Wednesday.

Taguiwalo was the third Cabinet secretary of Duterte rejected by the CA after then foreign affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay and environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

After Taguiwalo failed to get the nod of the CA members, Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson has conducted an online poll for the next DSWD secretary.

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Lorraine Badoy, and former Tarlac representative Monica Teodoro-Prieto were included in the list of people who may replace Taguiwalo.

Uson’s survey showed Robredo taking a wide lead against Badoy and Prieto, garnering 81 percent of the votes.

But Abella shrugged off the online poll, saying the President has his own way of picking the next DSWD chief.