Palace: No security threat to Nazarene feast

THERE is no security threat in the staging of this year’s feast of the Black Nazarene, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Palace Spokesman Harry Roque assured devotees that the government was prepared and has implemented measures to ensure public safety during the procession on January 9.

“Well, I don’t think there’s any extraordinary threat. We will exercise the same kind of diligence that we have done in the past,” Roque told reporters.

“This is already the second Nazareno for this administration and we know how to maintain peace and order in the Nazareno festivities,” he added.

Millions of devotees from different parts of the country will participate in the procession and other activities during the annual Black Nazarene Feast.

Devotees will walk barefoot as the life-size image of Jesus Christ carrying a cross is paraded along Manila.

Participants of the parade often try to touch Jesus’ image, which is believed to be miraculous, with white towels or with their hands.

The theme of this year’s event is based on a Bible verse from the book of Corinthians: “Pag-ibig and buklod ng ganap na pagkakaisa (Love binds us in the fullness of unity).”

The administration of Quiapo Church on Monday said 18 million devotees were expected to flood the streets of Manila during the procession or the Traslacion from the Quirno Grandstand to the Quiapo Church where the image of the Nazarene would be placed. CATHERINE S. VALENTE