Palace offers condolences to family of Malaya publisher Jake Macasaet

MALACANANG offered its sympathies to the family of veteran columnist and newspaper publisher Amado “Jake” Macasaet who passed away on Sunday. He was 81.

“We condole with the family of Jake Macasaet. Jake as you know was a long-term publisher of Malaya. We consider his death to be a big loss to Philippine journalism,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a press conference on Monday.

Aside from leading the Malaya Business Insight and the so-called “Mosquito Press” during the Marcos dictatorship, Roque said Macasaet was best known for wanting to be cited in contempt rather than surrender his independence as a journalist.

“I had the privilege to work with Jake Macasaet in connection with the libel cases filed [against him]by the former First Gentleman (Jose Miguel “Mike” Arroyo]. He was very maverick and insisted ‘let them file charges against me because I consider them badges of honor,'” Roque said.

“He will be missed, both by me personally and by the nation,” the Palace official added.

A critic of the Arroyo administration, Macasaet was charged with libel by Mike Arroyo. The charges were later dropped.

In 2008, Macasaet was arrested for libel stemming from articles he wrote against former Rizal Governor Casimiro Ynares. The charges were eventually dismissed.

The veteran columnist was also the Philippine Press Institute’s chairman emeritus, and also chairman of the Council of Asia-Pacific Press Institutes. CATHERINE S. VALENTE