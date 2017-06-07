Palace official lauds Unified Tennis Group

Citing the group’s recent efforts to support the local tennis industry, Presidential Sports Adviser Dennis Uy has lauded the Unified Tennis Group composed of the top tennis stakeholders such as Cebuana Lhuillier’s Jean Henri Lhuillier and Palawan Pawnshop CEO Bobby Castro.

“The Unified Tennis Group has been proactively extending support to the industry by backing projects of former Philippine Davis Cuppers such as Tennis on Wheels of Rod Rafael and a series of tennis workshops by Alex Marcial,” said Uy.

He added that these programs are instrumental in discovering new tennis talents and in keeping the interest of Filipinos, especially the youth.

Lhuillier recently agreed to sponsor the yearly Philippine Tennis Tour, a series of tennis clinics and workshops for coaches and trainers spearheaded by certified MTM (Modern Tennis Methodology) and USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) coach Marcial. This year, the tour will hold clinics in Cavite, Butuan, Surigao Del Sur, Cebu, Aklan, Capiz and Iloilo with the support of the UTG.

Also in the program is the Tennis on Wheels, a project headed by former Philippines’ top tennis player and Davis Cup hero Rafael. The grassroots initiative aims to provide free tennis lessons to kids, ages 5 to 10 years old all over the country, especially those in depressed areas.

Uy has also expressed support for Lhuillier saying: “We need new leaders who has great vision, new ideas and has the passion. Lhuillier has strongly supported the sport for more than two decades now and has backed more than 500 various tennis events to develop the sport in the country from the elite Davis Cup team, to sponsoring our national athletes, international tennis tournaments, to junior tennis events.”