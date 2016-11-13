Palace officials to protesters: Don’t clog streets

Groups planning to hold protest actions against the interment of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) should not disrupt the lives of the commuting public, the Palace said Sunday.

The protests against Marcos’ burial at the heroes’ cemetery in Taguig City prompted by the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) junking the petitions that sought to prevent Marcos’ interment there owing to the numerous human rights violations committed during his regime, among others.

“When it comes to protests, it is still maximum tolerance. We will let the public do protest actions wherever they want. But they should not get in the way of our motorists because the traffic jam would be terrible,” Palace Communications Chief Martin Andanar said in a radio interview.

“We are a democratic country. We have freedom of speech. We have the freedom to assemble and to express our views. Life goes on. We can do whatever we [want to]do, as long as we won’t get in the way of traffic flow. There are lots of free, wide spaces that can be used for the protests,” he added.

Rep. LRay Villafuerte of Camarines Sur urged the public to respect the SC decision.

“The high court had chosen to ensure the faithful execution of laws by ruling that President Duterte did not commit any grave abuse of discretion in ordering the burial of Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. The President’s order on the Marcos burial shows that Filipinos can count on him to strictly adhere to the Constitution and the country’s laws,” Villafuerte said in a statement.

“The law is the law, and it says that if you are a President, you can be buried there,” he added.